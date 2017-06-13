Music festival in memory of well-known musician in Warwick this weekend

A music festival being held in memory of a well-known musician will be taking place in Warwick this weekend.

“Folk Off Cancer”, which is organised by the Piganini Trilogy, will be taking at Warwick Racecourse on Saturday (June 17) in memory of Mick Shaler.

Mick Shaler

Mick organised the first Piganini Trilogy concert five years ago to raise money for cancer charities, after batting against cancer himself.

His cancer returned and he died aged 64 in May 2015.

Sylvia Latimer, who is also known as Sylvie, was with Mick for 18 and a half years. In his memory, she is now bringing the festival back.

In 2010 Mick was diagnosed with a rare form of throat and tongue cancer. After receiving treatment Mick went into remission and decided that he wanted to help other people affected by cancer.

Sylvie said: “After going through the process Mick said ‘let’s make something better for someone else going through this’. So in 2012 he created the Piganini Trilogy event, which was made up of three concerts. He also played at them.

“We raised about £2,500 for both Macmillan and the Arden cancer centre in Coventry.”

Mick’s cancer returned in 2013 and the treatment was unsuccessful.

In April 2015 Mick and Sylvie moved into Myton Hospice in Warwick and Mick died. After five years, Sylvie has decided to bring back the music festival as a fitting tribute to Mick.

The festival will feature 11 acts and a special ale from Slaughterhouse Brewery, who also provided a special ale at the 2012 event and at Mick’s funeral.

Sylvie is hoping to raise a substantial amount for the two charities.

Sylvie said: “This event has three purposes, to raise funds for Macmillan and Myton Hospice, to raise awareness for the two charities and as a tribute to the man, music and mayhem that was Mick Shaler.

“We are continuing the work that Mick started.

“The idea behind the event is that we are challenging the bands to play at least one folk song in their normal style and any folk bands must perform a folk song in a different style.”

“One in two of us are going to be touched by cancer in some way, these charities are a great help and Myton are not just a charity for people with cancer.

“Come along and have a great day. It’s a great way to get people together.”

Folk Off Cancer takes place at Warwick Racecourse on Saturday from noon to 10.30pm.

Food will be available on the day and there will also be a raffle, which includes six prize bundles made up of prizes from local businesses such as vouchers, days out and a holiday. There will also be a tombola.

Tickets can be bought in advance by clicking here. Tickets can be bought on the door but only cash will be accepted.

Tickets cost £10 for those ages 16 and above and £25 a family ticket (two adults and up to three children).