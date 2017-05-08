Mystery surrounds two found injured in Leamington

Two people were found injured, one seriously, near a road in Leamington in the early hours of yesterday morning (Sunday, May 7), but police have no idea how they were hurt.

Police were called at 5.14am by a member of the public after he discovered a 19-year-old woman lying injured in the middle of Leicester Street.

When officers arrived, they also found an injured 24-year-old man nearby.

The woman was taken to hospital with serious neck, ankle and face injuries – she is currently in a stable condition.

The man was taken to hospital with a minor ankle injury.

Police say they are keeping an ‘open mind’ about what happened but believe it occurred between 3.30am and when the casualties were found.

“At this time we are unsure what has happened to these two people and this is why we are appealing to the public for information,” Detective Sergeant Collette O’Keefe said.

“We are keeping an open mind but considering the possibility that they were assaulted or involved in a collision with a vehicle.

“We believe that the incident would have occurred at some point between 3.30am and 5.14am.

“If anyone has information then I would urge them to contact us.”

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information that could help police with their investigation should call 101 and quote incident 87 of May 7. Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.