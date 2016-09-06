Myton champ takes to ring

A nurse will put on his boxing gloves and take to the ring to raise money for the Myton Hospices.

Andy Houghton also plans to join 300 rowers for this year’s Dragon Boat Race at Warwick Boat Centre in St Nicholas Park.

The race takes place on Sunday, September 18, and is organised by Warwick Avon Rotary Club in aid of both the Myton Hospices and Birmingham Children’s Hospital.

Andy will also be representing Myton at a charity boxing event organised by Brave Hearts White Collar Boxing on September 16 at Sports Connexion in Coventry.

Although the fundraiser has been organised to raise money for Zoe’s place, organisers have agreed to let Andy compete to raise money for Myton.

Andy said: “I decided to sign up for both Brave Hearts White Collar Boxing event and the Dragon Boat Race because all proceeds are going to Myton.

“All of our care at Myton is provided free of charge and we need to raise over £8 million each year to continue providing these services. As a senior nurse on the Inpatient Unit at Warwick Myton Hospice, I have witnessed first-hand how much of a difference donations can make and I therefore wanted to do my part to help raise money for the hospice.

He added: “I took part in the Dragon Boat Race last year and it was a really enjoyable day for both all those who took part and those who came to cheer them on. I am really looking forward to this year’s event, especially because it is set to be even bigger than last year.

“I have a boxing trainer whose mum sadly died at Myton Hospice several years ago and he has really supported me throughout my training.”

Sponsor Andy by visiting https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Sara-Houghton-Hill

Enter the boat race by ringing Norman on 07966 951234 or Reg on 07838 636174.