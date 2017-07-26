Myton Hospices’ summer fete in Warwick raises thousands despite bad weather

The annual Myton Hospices Summer Fete has managed to raised thousands for the charity.

The changeable weather for this year’s event didn’t put people off supporting the charity and fairies and pirates ran amok in the grounds of the Warwick Hospice as people were transported to Neverland on Sunday, July 16.

The pony rides proved popular once again at this year's summer fete.

And despite the occasional shower during the afternoon, more than 1,000 people helped to raise £15,000.

Visitors enjoyed stalls selling everything from crafts, chutneys, jewellery and toys.

There were plenty of games also on offer including the bottle tombola, hoopla, ‘water or wine’ and find the pirates treasure.

Children at the fete had the chance to enjoy the inflatable pirate ship and animal lovers were also given the opportunity to ride a pony and meet birds of prey.

For the twelfth year running John Taylor Funeral Directors organised and hosted the auction, which this year, raised £2,805. Warwick Avon Rotary Club also kindly organised a barbecue on the day.

Keeping the crowds entertained in the hospice gardens were Loco Mundo jazz band, dance groups Fit2Dance, Jaykays and Hannah Clare School of Dance, the Sing it Loud choir and Mayor of Whitnash Simon Button as MC.

Six-year-old Ethan Flint and his friends made a guest appearance to perform The Wizard of Oz after raising more £1,000 for the hospices with a one-off performance at The Playbox Theatre.

Events Team Leader for Myton, Lucy Turner said: “We were absolutely delighted with the support from the local community at this year’s Summer Fete, despite the drizzly weather, over 1,000 people attended and we were thrilled to receive so many vouchers, raffle prizes, home-made bakes and items for our stalls.

“It was fantastic to see our beautiful grounds transformed into Neverland and so many great local groups and acts performing.

“Our brilliant team of volunteers make this special event possible every year and we want to say a huge thank you for their continued support.

“And a special ‘thank you’ goes to Phillips 66 and Jet for sponsoring the event.”