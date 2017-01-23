Myton School receive top award for their library

A Warwick school’s library manager has received a top award for her work maintaining the standard set by her late predecessor.

Myton School’s Library Manager, Lucy Thompson, was presented with a prestigious Gold Award from Stella Thebridge of Warwickshire Schools Library Service (SLS).

Hannah Thomson from the Schools Library Service presenting a certificate to head student librarian at Myton School, Ella Davies

Open to county schools, the award enables library staff to show how well their service is performing.

The ceremony took place just over four years since the former Library Manager, Elaine Dodson, was presented with the very first award in Warwickshire - also a gold.

An award in memory of Elaine, who died a year ago, was launched by the SLS for the Warwickshire Student Librarian of the Year, with 15-year-old Ella Davies being highly commended for her services as head student librarian at Myton.

Stella said: “We are thrilled that Myton is the first school to revalidate their SLS award, again achieving the gold standard, and delighted that Ella did so well in our Student Librarian Award.”