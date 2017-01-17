Myton students remember friend through charity single

Students from Myton school have released a heartfelt charity single in memory of their friend Kieran Long who was killed in a road accident almost a year ago.

Music was a particular passion of Kieran’s and he and his friends had planned to write and record an album together.

Kieran Long's friends, Callum Hansen, Anaik Dhut and Beant Dhillon who performed on the charity single in his memory.

The track that the students have gone on to record in his memory, called This Flight, is a group effort involving almost 20 students, with 16-year-olds Beant Dhillon writing and performing the rap, Anaik Dhut on vocals and Callum Hansen writing the music and playing the keyboards.

Jordan Whitworth, head of Greville House at Myton, said: “I’ve been so impressed with the maturity of these students, who have been dealing with the tragic loss of their friend and have found a way to express their grief and also try to make something positive come out of their experience.

“I am simply blown away by the quality of the song they have written.”

Myton School are marking the anniversary of Kieran’s death with a Memorial Concert this month, where Kieran’s friends and members of staff will be performing songs and remembering Kieran together.

This Flight, will be on sale at the event and all funds raised will go to the Edwards Trust which has been supporting Kieran’s family and Myton’s Music Department.

The song can be listened to on Spotify, iTunes or Amazon.