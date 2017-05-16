Natwest to close Warwick branch this month

Natwest will be closing down the Warwick branch later this month.

It was announced in December 2016 that the bank would be closing down a number of branches across the UK.

The bank’s decision came after a decline in in-branch transactions over the last five years.

The Warwick branch, which is located on High Street, is set to close on May 30.

A spokesman from Natwest said: “We have taken the difficult decision to close the Warwick branch on May 30 2017. “The way people choose to bank with us has changed radically over the last few years.

“Between 2010 and 2015, mobile and online transactions have increased by over 400% and mobile transactions alone have increased by 1,350%.

“As a result of this change, we have seen the number of transactions in Warwick branch declining by 35% since 2011 and 69% of the customers of the branch are actively choosing to use online and or mobile banking for their day to day banking needs.

“We are communicating with our customers affected by the closure and proactively contacting vulnerable and regular branch customers.”

When the Warwick branch closes the nearest branch will be in Leamington.

HSBC closed their Warwick branch, which was also on High Street, on May 5.