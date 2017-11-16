New 135-home plan will 'blight' Kenilworth Cricket Club

A plan to build 135 homes next to Kenilworth Cricket Club will 'blight' the club if it goes ahead, a spokesman said.

Developers Richborough Estates submitted the plan to Warwick District Council on Tuesday November 14.

The site was identified to have new homes built on it in the recently adopted Warwick District Local Plan - although it suggests only 100 homes should be built.

After the plans were officially submitted, a statement on Kenilworth Cricket Club's website said: "It is a sad day for the club but one we knew that was coming once the Local Plan was passed and published by the district council, whose hands have also been tied by national policies.

We, as a club, must work with the planners to try to get the best out of a bad deal that will blight the club’s aspect forever and try to remain positive."

Richborough Estates said 40 per cent of the houses built will be 'affordable', or below market value. Most of the homes will be two storeys high, but some will be two-and-a-half storeys.

Vehicles would access the estate from Warwick Road, and there will be a different access point for pedestrians and cyclists.

The site would also incorporate an outdoor play area as part of its 'green infrastructure'.