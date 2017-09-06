New £85,000 speed humps outside Kenilworth School an ‘absolute joke’

New speed humps in Leyes Lane, which cost taxpayers £85,000 to install, have been described as ‘an absolute joke’.

Some of the humps, especially on the west side of the road near the junction with Windy Arbour, can still be driven over at speed because they are not high enough.

Kenilworth town councillor Richard Hales complained the speed humps, installed to improve road safety, did not do the job they were supposed to.

He said: “The three that are on the Windy Arbour side are an absolute joke.

“Something’s got to be done - they’re just not right at all. I drove down there myself and I couldn’t believe it.”

The road was closed to drivers over the summer holidays for the work to take place before pupils at Kenilworth School went back on Tuesday September 5.

Five speed humps across the full width of the road and two ‘raised junctions’ with Keeling Road and Ilam Park were installed.

And a permanent 20 mph speed limit came into force on Friday September 1.

However, one nearby resident thought the humps towards the Windy Arbour side were ‘not bad’.

David Bradley of The Wardens had been opposed to the humps from the start, as did many other nearby residents.

They said speed humps would cause drivers to slow down and speed up, increasing local pollution levels, and would not make a difference to speed during times when children walk to and from school.

David said: “It would be better if they were left exactly as they are.”

Warwickshire county councillor Dave Shilton was one of those who met with county council engineers on Wednesday September 6 to discuss the problems.

The engineers confirmed contractors Balfour Beatty had not installed some of the humps at the correct height and had raised the issue with them. Some of the road markings at the junction with The Wardens were also incorrect.

The council confirmed work to correct the faults will happen, but dates have yet to be decided.

Cllr Shilton said: “I’m very, very disappointed it hasn’t been completed correctly. It’s not good enough.

“They can repair the markings ASAP, but the rest of the work I want to be done outside of school time - perhaps at a weekend.”

The county council approved the work to build the speed humps in June in a bid to reduce the number of accidents.

A school safety taskforce, led by former county councillor John Whitehouse, found Kenilworth School had a much higher accident rate than others in the county.

Five children have been injured in the last six years on the road.

At the meeting, Mr Whitehouse said the taskforce felt the speed humps and new speed limit were ‘absolutely necessary’ to improve safety.

But opponents to the humps, including Mr Bradley, said the real safety issues were caused by parents’ parking during the school run rather than drivers’ speed.