New aerial photo shows Kenilworth Station taking shape

Kenilworth Station is starting to take shape as a new aerial photo of the site shows.

Above-ground sections of the station, which is now expected to open in December after several delays, are now clearly visible.

The site as it looked before the project started

Graham Hyde of A Station for Kenilworth said: “It’s fascinating to see the progress being made from this perspective as it’s not always so clear from ground level when peeping over the side of the bridge.

“While the latest photo doesn’t show all the works that have happened underground, you can clearly see the foundations for the over-bridge and platform.

“That means we’re up to ground level so things will start to feel a bit more real.”

And Monica Fogarty, joint managing director of Warwickshire County Council, said: “As the project enters a new phase, much of the work is now visible above the ground.

“There will be milestones coming thick and fast as we move onwards towards the completion of the station and I hope that Kenilworth’s residents are anticipating the new station as keenly as all the partners involved.”

Work on the station started in July 2016, with the total cost of the project estimated at £12.1 million.

The station will have and hourly shuttle service between Leamington and Coventry, and will be operated by London Midland.