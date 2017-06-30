New and improved Kenilworth website for residents and visitors going live on Monday

A new and improved website designed to help Kenilworth’s residents and visitors will be going live this Monday (July 3).

Information provided by the Kenilworth Town Council and ‘Kenilworth Web’ websites will all be found on the new, combined site.

Kenilworth company Jam Creative Marketing was chosen by the town council’s task and finish group to help create the website in February.

The group’s leader Cllr Richard Hales said: “This has been a lovely project to work on and due to the small team we have been able to complete it fairly quickly.

“It was necessary as the current website is becoming difficult to update and Kenilworth Web is no longer maintained by Warwick District Council, so we have merged the two sites and will also put it out on social media.”

The new website aims to point people in the right direction for certain services, such as bin collection and planning applications.

There will be an area on the site for resident of the town, an area for the town council to publish documents and notices, and an area for visitors to the town.

Organisations will also be able to add their own pages and notices by applying to the Town Clerk.

Cllr Marilyn Bates hoped the website would run smoothly, but admitted she was expecting some ‘hiccups’.

She said: “We have tested it of course but it’s not the same as going out to the wider public with many people using it at the same time.

“If there are problems I hope people will be understanding. We are all on standby for Monday.”

The new website’s address will be kenilworthweb.co.uk