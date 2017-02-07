New exhibits to feature at refurbished Warwick museum

A museum in Warwick is set to reopen in two weeks after a £1.5 million refurbishment.

The Market Hall Museum, will reopen its doors to the public on February 18 after a 17 month and £1.5 million redevelopment.

A proposed sketch of the inside of the museum. Photo by Warwickshire County Council.

In September 2016 work began on the Market Hall Museum to refurbish the building.

The refurbishment was supported by a £1million grant from the Heritage Lottery Fund.

Work being done included removing sections of the first and second floors and installing a lift.

The new museum has been modernised and integrates new accessible technology with a theme that focuses on ‘Made Here, Getting Here and Living Here’.

Photo by Warwickshire County Council.

The recently refurbished galleries within the Market Hall reflect the life and times of Warwickshire, from hundreds of millions of years ago up to the present day.

On the ground floor, there is also the new caf, which as a retail section, celebrating local history and crafts.

There are also virtual reality exhibitions, a Lego ichthyosaur and interactive exhibitions and family trails at the museum. Cllr Jeff Clarke, portfolio holder for the environment, said: “By combining sector-leading accessibility with a dynamic and varied county collection, the redeveloped Market Hall Museum will offer an exciting new visitor attraction for people of all ages.

“Containing old favourites including the Sheldon Tapestry, Oisin the giant Irish deer, and the Warwick Bear, the museum will also display items from the collection previously not on display including the Hans Frei Lute, textile collections and the exclusive Warwickshire Dinosaur - Cruxicheiros newmanorum - named after the disused quarry site where the bones were discovered.”

Cllr Philip Johnson, chair of the communities overview and scrutiny committee, added: “It’s fantastic for Warwick and the wider County, that Market Hall Museum is reopening to the public this month.

“Accessibility is a priority for the Warwickshire County Council and the addition of a lift to the museum has transformed the building, providing access to all the new galleries and innovative displays for all visitors.”

Vanessa Harbar, head of Heritage Lottery Fund West Midlands, said: “We’re delighted to have supported the redevelopment of Market Hall Museum and it’s brilliant to see its doors open this month.

“Thanks to National Lottery players, more people will get the chance to see the museum’s fascinating collection and to contribute their own stories, adding to the county’s rich heritage and cultural identity.”

The museum officially re-opens on Saturday February 18 and to celebrate the opening people can enter for free.

Once open the museum will be open Tuesday to Saturday 10am to 5pm, the cafe will be open Tuesday to Saturday 8am to 4pm and the shop will be open Tuesday to Saturday 9am to 5pm.