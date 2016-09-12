New Kenilworth care home will create 120 jobs

A new £10.5 million Kenilworth care home will create 120 jobs when it opens at the end of the year.

Recruitment has now started for Castle Brook in Common Lane, a new home specialising in dementia care, which will welcome its first residents in December.

The home will provide accommodation for 84 residents, and will feature en-suite rooms, a café, a spa, a cinema, a salon and a shop.

Warwickshire charity WCS Care, who have 12 care homes include Sycamores in Leamington, Woodside in Warwick and Four Ways in Lillington, will run the care home.

The group also run Newlands in Kenilworth, a home for those with physical disabilities or long-term conditions.

Service manager of WCS Care Tammy Hulley said: “We’re looking for experienced team members who always put residents first and are committed to delivering the highest quality of care.

“If an applicant’s personal qualities shine through, they’re a great communicator, energetic, can work hard under pressure, and can be understanding and empathetic towards others, we’d like to hear from them.”

Christine Asbury, Chief Executive at WCS Care, said: “At WCS Care, residents are in charge of their life and we’re here to support them with high quality care 24 hours a day, seven days a week – ultimately, we want to ensure that every day is a day well lived.

“Our values are fundamental to helping us achieve this - so if joining an organisation where you can play, make someone’s day, be there and choose your attitude sounds appealing, you’ll fit right in.”

There will be a number of different roles available at the home including care management, carers, hostess, lifestyle coach, laundry manager, and housekeeping assistants.

Anyone wishing to apply for a job or for more information should call Tammy on 08456 930 738.