New President for Warwick Lions club

A new president for the Warwick Lions club has now been selected.

Warwick Lions president Geoffrey Wiskin has handed over his chain of office to the incoming president Pauline Fanti at a special meeting held at the Lighthorne Pavilion Cafe, Lighthorne.

Pauline has been a member of Warwick Lions since 2003, and was the first woman to be admitted.

Since then she has held various positions within the club.

Lions clubs support an extensive range of health-orientated initiatives and Pauline is also currently the Midlands district officer for the support of action and awareness projects for the prevention of diabetes.

In his valedictory speech Mr Wiskin told members that Warwick Lions had raised £23,000 during the past year from events such as the town bonfire and fireworks, Carols at the Castle, The Lions Fashion Show and Easter egg raffle and had received a generous donation from Murphfest 2, organised by Murphy’s Bar in Leamington.

He said that 90 per cent of money raised and donations had been spent locally on projects such as a new area for falls patients at the Leamington Rehabilitation Hospital, educational play equipment for Newburgh Primary School in Warwick, the Safe Line Charity and PAYP Emscote, as well as numerous smaller projects and good causes.