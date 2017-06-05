Search

New ‘robust strategy’ for houses of multiple occupancy in Warwick district

A new approach to mitigate the impact on communities of Houses of Multiple Occupancy (HMOs) has been approved by Warwick District Council’s Executive.

Last week, councillors approved the recommendations from the cross-party Task and Finish Group who underwent a year-long review into the Council’s policies and arrangements regarding these homes.

The group gathered evidence from residents who live in areas with high concentrations of HMOs, tenants and landlords and in their report made a large number of recommendations.

The Leader of Warwick District Council, Cllr Andrew Mobbs said:“I want to thank the Task and Finish Group, and the residents, tenants and landlords who contributed to this excellent report.

“We are now able to confirm a robust strategy for HMOs in our district, mitigating many of the negative impacts that concentrations of these homes could otherwise have on our local communities.”