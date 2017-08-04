New speed limit one step closer for Warwick town centre

A new speed limit is on the horizon for Warwick town centre.

In December plans to change Warwick’s town centre were approved.

The proposals were developed by a working group over the last few years which would transform the traffic management in the town centre.

The proposals included; a 20mph zone for the town centre, wider pavements, new crossing points, cycle lanes, one-way routing along The Butts, High Street and Jury Street and junction alterations at key gateways such as Northgate.

It is hoped that the new plans will manage air quality issues, support local businesses, encourage more active lifestyles by increasing pedestrian access and protect historic buildings.

Today the move from a 30mph to a 20mph speed restriction in the town centre was approved.

County councillor for Warwick west, John Holland, has been involved with the development of the traffic proposals.

He said: “A decision has been made for the proposals for a 20mph zone in the centre of Warwick.

“We had a public exhibition last summer and residents backed us and now the detailed design which is in the scheme just got the portfolio holders approval.”

Cllr Jeff Clarke, portfolio holder for Transport and the Environment, said: “Following public consultation that took place with Warwick Residents in 2016, we are very pleased to announce work is progressing well with the 20mph speed limit for the town centre. This change will come into effect in due course.”