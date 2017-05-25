New Warwick mayor follows wife’s footsteps in new role

A new mayor has officially been chosen for Warwick for the next year.

For the last civic year cllr Christine Cross has been mayor of the town and her husband Stephen, was the deputy mayor.

Cllr Christine Cross ended her term as mayor of Warwick last night (Wednesday).

Cllr Cross finished her term at the annual council meeting at Warwick School on Wednesday evening.

She said: “During my mayoral year I have attended approximately 245 events with the most being four in one day.

“The greatest thing I have come to realise is how much the town relies on volunteers. At almost every festival I have been to in Warwick, volunteers from the Lions or Rotary have been at the forefront of the organisation.

“We are so lucky to live in Warwick and to be able to enjoy the pleasures of a wonderful town which attracts so many visitors.

Warwick's new deputy mayor cllr Richard Eddy and new mayor cllr Stephen Cross

“I would encourage everyone to get more involved in the events being held in the town, shop at the local market on a Saturday and visit the Lord Leycester Hospital for lunch or afternoon tea, you will not be disappointed.

“I sincerely hope that I have been a good ambassador and that people will remember my year with a smile.”

Cllr Stephen Cross was elected as the new mayor for 2017/18.

He said: “I am proud to be here wearing my wife’s old clothes and her jewellery!

“I am honoured to represent the town of Warwick, as their Mayor to undertake all the civic and ceremonial duties that surround our ancient eleven hundred years old county town.

“Indeed, given the motto on our coat of arms Antiquum Obtinens, which means literally ‘holding fast to tradition’, I believe it is the duty of the mayor to ensure that the Town Council maintains its engagement and support of all the ceremonies, events and occasions which our church, schools, military, charitable and sporting organisations have established and maintain.

“As a Councillor, I am constantly reminded of how fortunate we are to have so many Warwick organisations and volunteers that help all sections of our society to enjoy their lives.

“I have therefore decided, as my main charitable aim, to support the youth of Warwick. We have many organisations, clubs and venues providing opportunities for our youth to participate in all sorts of pursuits and activities that help them to interact with others in the community, gain confidence and have the opportunity to reach their full potential.

“I am hoping, not only to create funds for their special projects, but also to give more publicity to their endeavours.

“I am also pleased to launch my new guidebook to Warwickshire’s 100 mile long Centenary Way Long Distance Footpath.

“The book also includes 32 linked circular walks along the Way, totalling 209 miles of walking all less then 20 miles from Warwick.

“I have gifted the book to the Town Council and all books purchased through our visitor information centre will raise money for the Mayor’s charity.”

Cllr Richard Eddy, who serves the Aylesford Ward, was elected as the deputy mayor.

He said: “I am incredibly proud and feel very honoured to be made deputy mayor today.

“I’ve lived in Warwick for 15 years, having moved back to the area after some years in London – a horrible, big, loud, noisy place.

“So, back I came to Warwick.

“I love Warwick for that sense of community. From the day-to-day of being up in the square for the market and going around the town, and in and out of the shops.

“There are also the bigger events that bring people together; the Folk Festival, the Mop, Warwick Words, and emerging events such as our brilliant Beer Festival.

“And then we have projects that light up the town. Literally, with the new Christmas Lights and, perhaps most notably, Warwick in Bloom – something that I’m very proud to be part of, supporting Cllr Mandy Littlejohn in creating something bigger and better every year.

“And its Bloom that brought me here today; being involved in past Blooms and other town groups, connected Mandy and I and, come 2015, she provided huge encouragement for me to stand in the council elections.

“I’d also like to thank Chris White, for his encouragement to put myself my forward and his support since I have been a Councillor.

“So, yes, I’m one of the new boys and girls that came to the council two years ago. I want to express my respect and thanks to the long-serving councillors who welcomed us new arrivals in 2015 – Moria-Ann, Stephen, Martyn, Christine, John and Mandy. We couldn’t have done it without you.

“Now, their incredibly valuable experience, blended with the fresh blood of us newbies, makes for a brilliant council team. And, together with our Town Clerk Jayne and her team, it feels like and operates as a team. It is a team that is united and one that works together for the good of Warwick.

“It is a privilege, and I am truly delighted, to be a representing the town as deputy mayor.

“I look forward to supporting Councillor Stephen Cross as Mayor of Warwick and I wish him every success for the year ahead. Thank you, everyone.