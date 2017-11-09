Newbold Comyn Golf Course to close indefinitely in December

The company which was running Newbold Comyn Golf Course in Leamington has withdrawn from its contract with the intention of closing the course in December, Warwick District Council has announced.

The council has apologised to customers of the course and to Newbold Comyn Golf Club for the inconvenience caused by the actions of Mack Golf and is currently taking legal advice on the matter.

Cllr Michael Coker, who is the council’s portfolio holder for cultural services, said: “We are very disappointed that Mack Golf have taken the decision to close the golf course. We apologise to all golfers and staff who will be affected by this decision, and assure them all that we will be doing all we can to resolve the situation.”

Mack Golf, an Irish firm which manages several other golf courses, took over the running of the Newbold Comyn in April 2010 and the course was featured in the Health and Fitness category of the Godiva business and leisure awards that year with the company being credited for its part in turning the site’s fortunes around having invested in staff, machinery and coaching programmes.

The company has been approached for a comment.