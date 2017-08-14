Newbold Comyn Leisure Centre in Leamington to re-open pool and launch new state-of-the-art gym next week

Newbold Comyn Leisure Centre in Leamington will reopen to the public on Monday with a new gym and refurbished swimming pool among other features.

Sports and leisure operator Everyone Active is inviting people from in and around the town to try some of the new facilities free of charge.

Bookable two-hour taster sessions for the pool will take place on Monday August 21 from 9am to 5pm and on Tuesday August 22 from 9am to 8pm.

Visitors will also be able to have a tour of the new 100-station fitness suite on both days with Everyone Active members being able to use the facilities straight away.

And all of the facilities improved under phase-one of the works will be open for general use from Wednesday August 23.

Toni Gaskins, area contract manager for Everyone Active said: “We are really excited to unveil this fantastic facility to the community.

“As the longest-established leisure operator in the UK, we are committed to delivering improved leisure centre facilities in the areas we operate in.

“I would invite anyone who is looking to lead a healthier and more active lifestyle to visit the centre to find out how we can support them on their fitness journey.”

The events will mark the successful completion of phase-one.

Along with the fitness suite, which has been kitted out with modern TechoGym equipment, and the swimming pool two new fitness studios have been added to the centre with one being dedicated to spinning classes.

The centre’s current changing rooms have had a much-needed refurbishment and will be used by swimmers and gym users temporarily until new poolside changing rooms are built as part of phase two of the project.

This phase is due to be completed in spring 2018 and will also include a new four- badminton court sports hall, cafeteria and ‘clip n climb’ climbing wall.

A £4 million chunk of the £14.5 million being spent on both this project and the refurbishment of St Nicholas Park Leisure Centre’s swimming pool has gone towards the installation of new systems in the ‘plant rooms’ at the centres, which cover operations such as heating, pool heating and water filtration to make both sites run more efficiently and economically.

Cllr Michael Coker, Warwick District Council’s portfolio holder for culture, said: “I’m delighted to see the much anticipated opening of Newbold Comyn and the completion of phase one of our ambitious leisure centre development programme.

“I very much hope that local people will come along and try out the wonderful new facilities in particular the state-of-the-art fitness studios and gym.

“Don’t forget there’s much more to come with the opening of the refurbished swimming pool and new changing facilities at St Nicholas Park and the completion of both centres in Spring 2018.”

For more information about the open days and the leisure centre call 882083 or click here.