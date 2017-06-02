Objections increasing following resubmitted plans for 47 homes in Warwick

Objections are increasing following the resubmission of plans for 47 homes in Warwick.

The original proposals were submitted by Medwell Hyde Limited to demolish the current industrial buildings in Nelson Lane, which used to be the Tamlea Building, so it could build 47 homes along the Grand Union Canal in May 2016.

The plans had more than 15 registered objections and were withdrawn by the developer in August. Since the plans were resubmitted there has been around 30 objections and six supporting comments.

During the town council’s planning meeting on May 18, councillors objected to the plans for numerous reasons, which included over-development of the site, loss of employment and traffic issues.

There were concerns that the traffic statement from the developer was not factually correct, when it states Nelson Lane is not a busy road. The council’s objection says: “The fact that there are car garages, repair workshops and factories as well as a busy wholesalers and 161 properties in Cliffe Way and streets off Cliffe Way does not seem to be understood.”

There were also concerns about the development adding to the traffic on the Nelson Lane and Coventry Road junction, which councillors said “is already dangerous”.

Parking on Nelson Lane was also highlighted as a current issue by councillors and they said the development would only make it worse.

To view the plans go to the district council’s planning portal and enter W/17/0701.