9 lifestyle changes could reduce your chances of getting dementia

Nine lifestyle and environmental changes starting in childhood could prevent a third of dementia cases according to an international study.

The panel of 24 international experts identified a range of modifiable risk factors they believe to be responsible for around 35 per cent of all instances of dementia, including Alzheimer’s.

Different risk factors were said to make an impact at different stages in life, having an accumulating effect.

Better education in early life and addressing hearing loss, high blood pressure and obesity in mid-life could reduce the incidence of dementia by up to 20 per cent, the research suggests.

In later life, stopping smoking, treating depression, increasing physical activity, managing diabetes and enhancing social contact could reduce dementia rates a further 15 per cent, according to the findings.

Professor Lon Schneider, a member of the team from the University of Southern California in the US, said: “There’s been a great deal of focus on developing medicines to prevent dementia, including Alzheimer’s disease.

“But we can’t lose sight of the real major advances we’ve already made in treating dementia, including preventive approaches.

“The potential magnitude of the effect on dementia of reducing these risk factors is larger than we could ever imagine the effect that current, experimental medications could have. Mitigating risk factors provides us a powerful way to reduce the global burden of dementia.”

The Lancet Commission on Dementia Prevention and Care brought the experts together to review a wealth of existing research and data and make evidence-based recommendations.

Their conclusions are published in The Lancet journal and were also presented at the Alzheimer’s Association International Conference in London.

In the UK an estimated 850,000 people are living with dementia, most of whom have Alzheimer’s.

An estimated 90,000 people have dementia in Scotland. Around 3,200 of these people are under the age of 65.

The Lancet commission also looked at the effectiveness of non-medical treatments for people with dementia.

The experts found that psychological and social interventions were better than anti-psychotic drugs for treating dementia-related agitation and aggression. Some forms of non-medical therapy such as group cognitive stimulation and exercise led to improvements in mental ability.