Officers investigating burglary and theft of jewellery in Leamington

Warwickshire Police is appealing for witnesses and information following reports of a burglary at Borrowdale Drive in Leamington yesterday (January 4).

Sometime between 9.55am and 11.45am, an unknown offender or offenders are reported to have forced entry into a property and taken assorted jewellery believed to be worth several thousand pounds.

Police would like to hear from anyone who may have seen suspicious activity in the area between the times stated and urge anybody with information to contact them on 101, quoting incident number 126 of 4 January.

Alternatively, to give information anonymously, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111 or via the www.crimestoppers.org.uk website.