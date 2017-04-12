Online Thorntons Easter eggs arrive as melted mess

Chocolate giant Thorntons has come under fire after Easter eggs ordered by online customers were delivered as a melted mess.

Many shoppers decided to avoid the shops for their treats by ordering them online instead.

But some have taken to Twitter to complain that their Thorntons Easter eggs have turned up misshapen and looking nothing like the originals.

Some suspect last weekend’s warm weather was to blame.

E m m a @EmmaMoakess wrote; “I’m guessing @thorntonschocs weren’t expecting the hot weather when they sent these Easter eggs out “

mina gourlay @MinaGourlay wrote: “@thorntonschocs WWW4202225 have emailed you via your site. Harry is a little depressed.....”

LauraAurora @iamlauraaurora said: “@thorntonschocs ummmmm, just opened my delivery and found this inside.”

The official Thorntons Twitter account has responded to all the tweets apologising to the customers offering to replace the damaged eggs.

A Thorntons spokesperson said: “We are aware of a number of incidents where Thorntons customers have received misshapen Easter eggs as a result of the warm weather over the weekend.

“We are in contact with customers affected to provide replacement eggs ahead of the Easter weekend.”