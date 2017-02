Burglars broke padlocks off a shed in Rugby Road, Cubbington in a break-in earlier this week.

The burglary happened between noon on Monday January 30 and 7am on Tuesday January 31 when the offenders entered the rear garden of the house to access the shed.

Although the burglars got inside the wooden shed, nothing was stolen.

Anyone with any information should call Warwickshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 92 of Tuesday January 31.