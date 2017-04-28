Peregrine falcon chicks hatch at Leamington town hall tower

Two peregrine falcon chicks have hatched at a nest set up by Warwickshire Wildlife Trust at Leamington town hall.

The chicks’ parents have been nesting in the tower at the hall since mid-March and the trust set up web cam in the tower for people to watch live footage of the birds.

And today (Friday) an eagle eyed viewer drew attention to the arrival of the chicks on his twitter feed and posted photographs from just after they had hatched.

This tweet was then retweeted by the wildlife trust.

The peregrine is a large and powerful falcon.

It has long, broad, pointed wings and a relatively short tail.

It is blue-grey above, with a blackish top of the head and an obvious black ‘moustache’ that contrasts with its white face.

Its breast is finely spotted.

It is swift and agile in flight, chasing prey. The strongholds of the breeding birds in the UK are the uplands of the north and west and rocky seacoasts.

To view the live video feed click here.