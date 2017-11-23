Performing arts students to thrill crowds at Warwick Victorian Evening

Young performers will be taking to the stage with a musical medley as part of this year’s Warwick Christmas lights switch on.

On November 30, students from Stagecoach Performing Arts in Warwick will open the entertainment at 5pm to crowds as part of the Warwick Victorian Evening.

Stagecoach Performing Arts has more than 650 extra-curricular performing arts schools worldwide.

Early Stages classes are available for children aged four to six and Main Stages classes take place for six to 18 year olds every weekend.

The students, who are aged between 11 and 18, will perform “Worst Pies” from Sweeney Todd alongside other musical performances, including a festive rendition of “No Place Like Home” from A Christmas Carol.

Directed by Jacqui Dance, Principal of Stagecoach Warwick, the students have been preparing their performances for four weeks to help mark the beginning of the Christmas period.

Jacqui said: “It’s been really exciting watching the children grow and learn through vocal exercises and improve their singing techniques – they have enjoyed working together and setting the numbers and are excited for their performance.

“They have really developed the skills and Creative Courage to perform in front of such a large crowd that is sure to be delighted by a little piece of the West End this Victorian Evening.”