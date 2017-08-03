Petition formed to ‘save Castle Farm’ in Kenilworth

An action group formed in the wake of the draft Kenilworth Neighbourhood Plan has started a petition to ‘save Castle Farm and its grounds’.

‘Castle Farm Kenilworth Neighbours’ started the petition to try and limit the scale of development which is set for the fields.

Kenilworth Wardens, which has its grounds off Glasshouse Lane, could move there as a result of Warwick District Council’s Local Plan, which will free up the eastern side of Kenilworth for housing.

Although the group do not oppose Wardens’ planned move in principle, it is concerned over some of the detail.

Currently, the draft Neighbourhood Plan proposes to use John O’Gaunt Road as a separate entrance to the new site, something the group is against as it believes the volume of traffic would be too great.

The group’s petition asks Kenilworth Town Council to ensure the grounds continue to be fully accessible to the public, that John O’Gaunt Road is not used to access the site due to traffic problems and any development should not have a detrimental impact on the neighbouring community.

Richard Spencer, one of the group’s members, said it was important to keep the pressure on.

The petition currently has around 200 signatures, but the group aim to get up to 500 by the time the Neighbourhood Plan consultation is over on Tuesday August 8.

Mr Spencer will be in Warwick Road with the petition tomorrow (Saturday, August 5) from around 9am for people to sign.