Petition to ‘save Batman’ at Murphy’s Bar in Leamington

Normally it is Batman who saves people but a Leamington bar has started a petition to keep a statue of the Caped Crusader above its front window.

Kevin Murphy, who owns Murphy’s Bar in Regent Street, has set up the online petition as a plea to Warwick District Council not to take it away.

And the petition, set up on the Change.org website, already has around 350 supporters.

Mr Murphy has said: “They have given me seven days to remove it.

“I have had a lot of positive comments from the local people and overseas visitors to Leamington and children of all ages love it.

“It is doing no harm so please help ‘save Batman’.”

