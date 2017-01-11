Petition to save Kenilworth’s NatWest branch from closure gathers steam

A petition to save Kenilworth’s NatWest branch from closure later this year has been gathering steam.

The petition, started by the Kenilworth and Southam Liberal Democrats, was made in response to NatWest’s announcement in December that its Kenilworth branch in Warwick Road would shut permanently on Tuesday June 13.

Richard Dickson, who helped organise the petition, said: “To date we have collected approximately 250 signatures from local people who have expressed their ‘disgust’ at the decision.

“These include many older customers and even some retired NatWest staff.

“It seems that some regular users of the branch, whose accounts are technically held at other branches, have not received any written communication from the bank about its plans and have only heard about the decision from local branch staff.

“Petition signatures have been obtained when I have stood outside the branch on several occasions and also by people signing the petition online.”

NatWest said the branch’s planned closure is down to fewer customers making transactions in person.

If Kenilworth’s branch does close, the nearest branch will be four miles away in Leamington, although Kenilworth’s NatWest ATM will stay.

Customers will still be able to pay money in, take money out and check their balance at Kenilworth’s Post Offices. Business customers will also be able to get coins from Post Offices.

NatWest committed to creating a ‘Community Banker’ role to help its customers after the branch closes, and will offer training to people who have difficulty in using online banking.

Anyone wishing to sign the petition can do so here.

NatWest has been approached for comment.