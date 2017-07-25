Phillips 66 still backing Leamington FC despite company planning to leave area

Warwick company Phillips 66 will continue to sponsor Leamington FC, despite the company planning to leave the town.

The fuel marketing company announced it was going to close its Warwick office, which employs around 120 people, back in April.

But this has not stopped it and its fuel brand JET from extending its contract as Leamington FC’s community grass roots and stadium partner for another five years.

The contract will help cover staff costs and ground maintenance, as well as other match, player and operational costs.

Jim Scott, Chairman of Leamington FC, adds: “We’re delighted with the decision from Phillips 66 to support our club for a further five years.

“Phillips 66 and JET have already provided over 400 football strips for players and are providing a year’s worth of fuel for the club’s minibus, saving our club hundreds of pounds.”

Another part of the extended contract will see Phillips 66 and JET sponsor the Brakes’ new disability team, providing a brand new kit for its players.

The team currently plays in the top tier of the Birmingham Ability Counts League (BACL), and currently has eight members aged 17 to 21.

Mary Wolf, Managing Director of Phillips 66 UK Marketing, said: “Our continued support of Leamington FC reflects our long-term commitment to this region.

“With the club recently given the go ahead to develop a new 5,000 capacity stadium in partnership with Warwick District Council, there’s definitely a lot for Brakes players and supporters to be excited about.”