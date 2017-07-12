Photography exhibition was highlight of Northleigh House’s succesful summer fete

Northleigh House students have showcased their GCSE and A level photography work at the school’s successful summer fete.

The exhibition, opened by Warwick Mayor Cllr Stephen Cross and his wife Cllr Christine Cross, was one of several highlights of the event which also included donkeys for petting, a bouncy castle, arts and crafts, plants to buy, stalls, ice-cream, lemonade and cakes made by the students and volunteers at the school, a raffle, a barbecue, a mini spa and wood-turning demonstrations.

The event raised more than £1,900 for Northleigh, which was set up in 2012 to help children to recover emotionally and academically from the effects of high anxiety in a mainstream school setting.

For more information about the school visit www.northleigh.co.uk