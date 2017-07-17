Photos: Thousands enjoyed Leamington carnival.

Fabulous floats and wacky walkers were a feature of the Leamington Carnival Parade which took place in the town centre on Saturday.

More than 15 organisations got involved in the event, which supported good causes in and around Leamington through bucket collections.

The parade was the longest the event has had in modern memory.

Hannah School of Dance

won the prize for for Best Dressed Float, Stagecoach Dance for Best Walkers and Belvoir Sales & Lettings for Best Dressed Vehicle.

The event also included a festival at the Pump Room Gardens with more than 30 stalls and a fun fair.

The planning team is already preparing for next year’s event.

