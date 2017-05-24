Plans for £7.5 million care home in Warwick given green light

The construction of a £7.5 million state-of-the-art care home in Warwick has been given the green light.

In December last year plans were drawn up for the demolition and rebuild of Woodside care home on Spinney Hill.

The proposed new care home. Photo provided by WCS Care.

Woodside is run by WCS Care, who are a Warwickshire-based charity operating 13 care homes across the county.

The current care home building was constructed more than 50 years ago and provided long-term residential and short-term respite care for older people and people with dementia.

Woodside care home, which housed up to 40 people, closed in February and residents have been moved to WCS Care’s Castle Brook home in Kenilworth until building work is completed.

On Tuesday the Warwick district council’s planning committee granted planning permission for the new care home.

The new home would see the creation of a ‘village experience’ for up to 72 older people and people with dementia, which includes family-scale households with ensuites for up to six people.

At the planning meeting Ed Russell WCS Care’s director of innovation and delivery, said the new home would include the latest technology to help the residents.

This would include acoustic monitoring, which could help reduce the number of falls and thumbprint entry systems.

There will also be a spa, hair salon, deluxe cinema, shop, a coin-operated launderette, as well as table tennis and companion cycling for two.

The new home will also feature circadian rhythm lighting to help with resident’s sleep patterns.

Mr Russell said: “We’re delighted that our inspirational new home has been given the go-ahead and that we’ll be able to continue to meet the aspirations of residents in Warwick for many years to come.

“It’s a really exciting time at WCS Care as we continue to push the boundaries of innovation and creativity in care to ensure every day is well lived.”

Work is set to begin this summer with the new home scheduled to open in spring 2019.