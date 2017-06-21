Plans for Barford homes given green light despite objections

Plans for an additional 63 homes in Barford have been given the green light despite objects.

The application was submitted to Warwick District Council by developer Taylor Wimpey, who were seeking planning permission to build 63 homes on land off Bremridge Close, which is located between the village and the A429.

Of the 63 homes, 25 will be affordable.

Taylor Wimpey recently built 60 houses just off Wellesbourne Road in Barford.

More than 80 objections were received from residents as well as objections from the Barford, Sherbourne and Wasperton joint parish council and the Warwickshire Wildlife Trust.

Last night Warwick District Council approved the plans despite concerns for emergency vehicle access, wildlife, increase in traffic and a lack of amenities in the village.