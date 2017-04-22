Plans for relocating school in Warwick could get go ahead next week

Plans for relocating a school in Warwick could be given the go-ahead next week.

Last year the Warwick Independent Schools Foundation submitted plans for King’s High School’s relocation from the town centre to the foundation’s main campus in Myton Road next to Warwick School.

Plans for the school’s relocation includes creating a new main school building, a new shared music building, a new sixth form centre, new and improved sports pitches – including 4G and all-weather surfaces – will also be built at the site.

The foundation has estimated it could take three years to complete the plans if it gets the go-ahead.

Discussions for the plans for the school’s relocation has been on-going because of a number of objections that were submitted.

Highways England objected to the plans because of concerns over the calculations of the amount of traffic that would be in the area.

According to the planning documents with the agenda for next week’s planning meeting, Highways England’s objection has now been withdrawn.

The documents state that an agreement has now been made and that if the plans are approved the foundation will provide pedestrian and cycling crossing facilities, prevent right turns for vehicles that are exiting the school and, as part of a Section 106 agreement, will provide £50,000 towards widely improving the highways in the area of the development.

The plans are due to be heard at the planning meeting on Tuesday.