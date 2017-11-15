Plans to build up to 135 new homes next to Kenilworth Cricket Club submitted

Plans to build up to 135 homes on land next to Kenilworth Cricket Club have been officially submitted.

Developers Richborough Estates submitted the plan to Warwick District Council on Tuesday November 14.

The plan is for outline permission only, meaning the final details of the development will have to be agreed in a later application.

However, Richborough Estates said 40 per cent of the houses built will be 'affordable', or below market value. Most of the homes will be two storeys high, but some will be two-and-a-half storeys.

Vehicles would access the estate from Warwick Road, and there will be a different access point for pedestrians and cyclists.

The site would also incorporate an outdoor play area as part of its 'green infrastructure'.

Before the plans were submitted, Andy Smith, honorary secretary at Kenilworth Cricket Club, said the club was worried about the safety aspect of houses right next to a cricket pitch. The club would also be liable for any damage to property.

It suggested putting a high fence up to block the balls if any are hit over the boundary, but admitted it did not have the funds to build one.

Andy said: “Our concern is the number of cricket balls being hit into the fields. I would say generally we hit up to six per match.

“We don’t want people getting injured and property getting damaged.”

Referring to this, Richborough Estates insisted it wanted to have a 'positive relationship' with the club and would 'respect matters' such as how far cricket balls were likely to be hit.

The site was identified to have new homes built on it in the recently adopted Warwick District Local Plan - although it suggests only 100 homes should be built.

However, the Planning Inspector said more houses could be built if a suitable scheme came forward.

It is unknown when the council's planning committee will make a decision on the plans.