Plans to rebuild church and create more housing in Leamington revealed

Plans have been drawn up that would see the demolition of a church in Leamington to make way for a new place of worship and housing.

The developer, Orbit Group Limited, is proposing to demolish the current Lillington Free Church on Cubbington Road and replace it with a new but smaller church as well as building affordable homes.

According to the planning statement there have been three previous plans for the demolition of the church but none had come into fruition.

One previous scheme included a replacement two-storey church and three-storey apartments, which was approved dependent on a section 106 agreement but this was withdrawn.

According to the planning documents the church and church room are now too big for the congregation and are becoming an issue to maintain.

The current scheme would create a one-storey church building, which would include a worship area, church hall and space for a kitchen, creche, toilets, a committee room and a vestry.

All rooms are also planned to be accessible to those in wheelchairs.

The members of the church have also had an input designing the new building.

At the request of the church members, the developer is proposing to move the church nearer to the recreational ground to ‘better engage with the local community’.

The application also includes the building of 25 ‘affordable’ homes, which includes three one-bedroom apartments, three two-bedroom apartments, 12 two- bedroom houses, and seven three-bedroom houses.

These properties would be available as shared ownership.

Parking for the site is proposed to be a total of 59 spaces, including 19 spaces specifically for the new church.

To view the plans go to the district council’s planning portal and enter W/17/0823.