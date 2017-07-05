Platinum-selling artist Barbara Dickson will headline Warwick Folk Festival

Award-winning Scottish singer Barbara Dickson will be the headline act at the Warwick Folk Festival at the end of the month.

On Sunday July 30, the final day of the four-day event, Barbara and pianist Nick Holland will give a special acoustic performance of her catalogue of songs with hits including Answer Me, Another Suitcase in Another Hall, Caravan and, the million-selling number one single ‘I Know Him So Well’.

As Scotland’s best-selling female album artist she has earned 6 platinum, 11 gold and 7 silver albums and cemented her status as one of the UK’s best-loved performers.

Dick Dixon, the festival’s director said: “Ticket sales are going exceptionally well and I would strongly urge those who want to attend to book now.

“With so many superb headline acts including Barbara Dickson and Oysterband, the Festival promises to be another fantastic fun-filled four-day weekend of first class entertainment for all tastes and ages.”

The colourful Festival, now in its 38th year, is also headlined by the Australian Spooky Men’s Chorale, Oysterband and Goitse from Ireland.

There will be the first folk-comedy night and a unique Thursday night evening with DJ and war correspondent Andy Kershaw.

Andy’s one-man show, The Adventures of Andy Kershaw,’ has become a hugely successful highlight of many literary festivals.

The two hour presentation treats the audience to recollections from a life spent on the front lines of rock & roll, and from some of the world’s most extreme and dangerous countries.

Also on the Thursday night, Eve Loiseau will be singing the songs of Edith Piaf with Fiona Barrow on the violin and Murray Grainger on the accordion.

Edith Piaf has become synonymous with French Cabaret of the 1940s and 1950s and remains France’s most popular singer.

Her life was the stuff of legend, from her rise from Paris street urchin to star of international renown.

This year there will be more for families with circus skills, storytelling, theatre and crafts, plus workshops spanning music, song, arts and even star gazing.

Residents can once again get a 20 per cent discount for the Friday, Saturday and Sunday day and evening tickets.

They must have a CV34 postcode and will need proof of their address when collecting their tickets.

Online bookings for these discounted tickets can be made by using the code CV342017.

A maximum of four of these tickets per household are allowed.

www.warwickfolkfestival.co.uk