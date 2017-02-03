Points make prizes for ‘bin dieting’ residents

Warwickshire residents who have been slimming their bins have found that where there’s muck there’s brass - reaping the rewards of their recycling.

Householders have started winning voucher prizes by taking part in a Slim Your Bin campaign which aims to reduce the amount of rubbish bin waste.

Since its launch in November last year, the campaign has been encouraging residents to reduce the amount of rubbish they throw into their bins each week.

The campaign is run by Local Green Points in conjunction with Warwickshire Waste Partnership.

Already more than 250 residents have signed up as ‘bin dieters’, reporting their recycling, looking out for contamination, reducing their waste and sharing their personal stories.

Participants earn points and each month the three ‘bin dieters’ who have earned the most points win £20 in vouchers for Marks & Spencer, National Garden Gifts, One4All, iTunes and the Green Rewards eShop.

January winner, Alice Hardman, said: “I’m really excited to be one of the first winners - My husband and I recycle and reuse everything we can, and I think this is a really good way to encourage people to think a little more about what they recycle and reuse, and to get creative with it.”

Residents can take part by signing up at: www.warwickshire.slim-your-bin.com