Police appeal after boy assaulted and bikes stolen in Leamington park

Police are appealing for information after one boy was grabbed by the neck before he and another boy had their bikes stolen in a Leamington park.

Two boys were approached by a large group of youths before one boy was assaulted, the boys then had their red Apollo bike and grey Cerrera mountain bike stolen in Fords Field Park, Bury Road at around 6pm on Tuesday, August 29.

One of the victims, a 14-year-old boy, is reported to have been grabbed around the neck by a youth described as black, wearing dark clothing and with distinctive short black hair that was shaved underneath to ear level, with dreadlocks in the top of his hair and a short ponytail.

Shortly after the incident, the father of one of the victims returned to the area to try and recover the bikes and was also assaulted by a number of youths.

The boy and his father suffered minor injuries as a result of the incident and police are appealing for any witnesses to contact them.

It is thought that there were a number of potential witnesses in the area at the time and officers urge anyone with information to call police on 101, quoting incident number 339 of 29 August.

Alternatively anyone with information can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.