Police appeal for information after Kenilworth home burgled

Police are appealing for information after a home in Kenliworth was burgled.

Between 10am and 1.20pm on Friday, offenders approached a large detached home on Warwick Road, and then forced the padlock off the gate into the rear garden.

When they were at the rear of the house, they broke in via the kitchen window.

Once they were then inside the house, the burglars disabled the intruder alarm and conducted an untidy search of the whole house before making off with items of gold jewellery, a quantity of cash and a set of car keys.

They then left the property through the rear patio doors.

The car was not stolen.

Police are appealing for any witnesses or anyone who has any information about this burglary.

If anyone has any information they should call the Police on 101 quoting incident number 198 of February 3.

Alternatively information can be given anonymously to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting their website: www.crimestoppers-uk.org.