Police are appealing for information following a suspicious incident in Wellesbourne on Tuesday morning.

The boy reports that he was walking on Grantham Road when an unknown man got out of his car, offered the boy a sweet and engaged him in conversation.

The man is described as being white and in his late 50s or early 60s.

He was driving a dark coloured car.

If anyone has any information on the incident they can call 101 and quote incident 125 of 18 April. 2017.