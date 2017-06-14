Police appeal for witnesses after man racially abused in Kenilworth

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was racially abused and spat at in Kenilworth.

A man walked past a group of youths who were sat on a bench between the swimming pool and war memorial in Abbeyfields Park at about 9pm on Friday, May 19.

As the man passed, the youths are reported to have racially abused and sworn at the victim, before spitting at him.

PC Poland from Warwickshire Police said: “This is an example of a particularly nasty hate crime that was an unprovoked attack on a member of our community.

“We have a description of three boys and one girl, all around 14-15 years old, with one wearing a dark blue hooded top and another wearing a black one and we would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident.

“Nobody should have to suffer abuse, intimidation or violence because of who they are and we urge anybody who can help identify the suspects to call Warwickshire Police on 101, asking for the Victim Management Unit and quoting incident number 405 of 19 May.”