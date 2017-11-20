Police appeal for witnesses after robbery at Long Itchington shop

Warwickshire Police officers are appealing for information following the robbery of the Co-operative Food store on Church Road in Long Itchington on Sunday.

The incident took place between 6.25am and 6.45am.

The suspects are two men, both described as white.

One man is under 6ft tall and of stocky build, and the other is about 5ft 6 inches tall, of a fatter build and with short dark hair.

One was holding a plastic, drawstring carrier bag, among other items.

Det Con Richard Hobbs says: “I am particularly keen to hear from anyone who saw two men early this morning, in the area of Church Street/Short Lane, or near to Jubilee Way going towards nearby allotments.

“I am also keen to speak with the driver of a red Renault Clio seen in the area early this morning.

“The members of staff who were in the shop during the incident are understandably shaken, but uninjured.

“We are keen to identify the suspects as soon as possible so if you saw the incident, or witnessed anyone running away from the area or acting suspiciously at roughly the time it happened, please get in touch. Any information, no matter how small, could be significant to our investigation.”

If you saw the incident or have any information that could help our enquiries, please phone the police on 101 quoting crime reference number 23/7497/17.