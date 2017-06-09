Police appeal launched after mother and daughter racially abused on a train

Police are appealing for help in tracking down two men after a mum and daughter were racially abused on a train.

They police have released images of two men they would like to speak to after a woman and her daughter were subjected to racist abuse on a train heading to the Midlands from London.

The women were travelling on a service from London to Birmingham when a man approached them at High Wycombe and racially abused them. Another man, who is understood to have been travelling with him, also joined in.

The incident took place at around 11pm on April 2.

The first man got off the train at Banbury while the second left the service at Warwick Parkway.

PC Ross Reidy from British Transport Police said: “The women were left extremely shocked and upset by what happened and we absolutely will not tolerate passengers being targeted simply because of who they are.

“We take all reports of hate crime extremely seriously and when we are told about them, we will carry out a full and thorough investigation.

“One of the victim’s took a photo on her phone of the first suspect and subsequent CCTV enquiries have uncovered the image of a second man who we would also like to speak to about what happened.

“We have shared their images with local forces but we are yet to establish their identities. I would urge anyone who knows their names to please get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the British Transport Police on 0800 405040 or text them on 61016 quoting reference 284 of April 3.

Alternatively, details can be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.