Police are investigating several incidents including break-ins and thefts in North Leamington

Police are investigating several incidents including attempted burglaries and bicycle thefts which took place in the North Leamington area recently.

In Lillington Avenue,on the night of Tuesday January 17 going into Wednesday January 18 offenders entered the rear garden of a home in Lillington Avenue and then attempted to jemmy the lock off the shed.

They failed to get inside the shed and nothing was stolen.

In Cloister Crofts on January 18 between 6.30pm and 9pm an Apollo Feud mountain bike was stolen from outside a house.

In Arlington Avenue, on the night of January 17 going into 18 thieves removed the panels from a wooden shed door and then made off with a hybrid bike and several power tools.

In Kinross Road, during the night of Thursday January 19 going into Friday January 20, offenders forced open the rear door of a house causing damage to the lock.

Once inside they carried out an untidy search of the kitchen and lounge.

The resident of the house was disturbed by a banging noise and, thinking it was a cat, shone a torch down the stairs.

This is believed to have disturbed the offenders, who quickly made off.

Nothing was stolen.

Anybody with information connected to any of these incidents can contact the police on 101.