Police end probe into boy offered sweet by stranger in Wellesbourne

Police investigating reports of a 10-year-old boy being offered a sweet and chatted to by a stranger in Wellesbourne have found no offence was committed.

The boy reported he was walking on Grantham Road when an unknown man got out of his car, offered the boy a sweet and engaged him in conversation on April 18.

Officers investigating concern for the safety of the boy have ended their probe after establishing that no offence had occurred, a police spokesman said.

Police appeal for information after stranger approaches ten-year-old boy in Wellesbourne