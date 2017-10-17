Police give Halloween safety advice

Police are offering tips for a safe and fun halloween - including 'trick-or-treat' etiquette that could help spare awkwardness.

A spokesperson said: "This Halloween, we want you to have a safe, fun and rewarding time. So we're offering advice to whitewalkers, clowns, witches and wizards, as well as the general public."

The advice given includes:

"If you see a home displaying 'no trick-or-treat' posters please respect this. Instead, visit a home that's welcoming visitors - you can usually tell as these are displaying illuminated pumpkins and other decorations.

"Trick-or-treaters should never go into a stranger's house.

"Young people should never go trick-or-treating alone - they must always be accompanied by a responsible adult.

"October nights are dark so keep to well-lit areas. Wear bright clothing and/or reflective strips, and always carry a torch.

"Remember to be safe near roads and driveways, even around quieter residential areas."