Police issue parking reminder after issuing penalty notices around Whitnash schools

Police are reminding people to be mindful where they park around Whitnash schools after penalty notices were issued.

The reminder has come after the Whitnash Safer Neighbourhood Team carried out patrols around primary schools on Thursday, June 22.

The patrols were carried out in accordance with the Community Forum Priorities and four vehilces were found to be causing “unnecessary obstruction”.

A spokesperson from the Whitnash Safer Neighbourhood Team said: “Whilst carrying out patrols we came across four vehicles that were causing unnecessary obstruction.

“These vehicles were issued with fixed penalty notices, which the owners of the vehicles will receive through the post, costing them £30.

“Please be mindful where you park.

“Do not park over junctions as other road users will then have limited vision whilst pulling out of a junction.

“Also do not block the pavements as we need to keep them clear for pedestrians, so that they can be safe.”