Police issue warning after rise in Leamington vehicle crime

Warwickshire Police is warning people to take extra care with their cars in the north of Leamington after a rise in vehicle crime.

Police advise motorists to make sure any valuables are removed from their vehicles and to double check vehicles are locked when left unattended.

Motorists are also advised to try to leave their vehicles parked in well lit areas and preferably on a drive way or in a garage.

Any suspicious activity should be reported by calling 101 or 999 in an emergency.